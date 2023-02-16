Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Student Debt Shell Games
19 views
channel image
Sons of Liberty
Published Yesterday |

The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode of Rotten to the Core Wednesday as we take a look at Senators Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, both traitors to the people they represent, and their push to cancel student debt loans. But the question arises, are they really cancelling the debt of adding strings for indentured servitude?


https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown


Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive


Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra


Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/


Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia


https://sonsoflibertyradio.com


https://sonsoflibertymedia.com


Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/


Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate


Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/

Keywords
educationelizabeth warrenjoe bidenchuck schumerstudent loan debtlynne taylor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket