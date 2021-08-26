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FDA ‘Playing Bait and Switch’ With Pfizer Seeking Full Indemnification Aug 24, 2021
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40 views • August 26, 2021
FDA is ‘playing bait and switch’ with Americans, tricking them into believing shots currently being offered have been granted full approval when they have not
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement Monday that it had granted “full approval” to the Covid shots being offered by Pfizer is riddled with deceptions meant to trick the American public into thinking they have no choice but to take the jab while at the same time protecting a major pharmaceutical company from legal liability.
What was actually given full approval was a separate Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine product which goes by the name Comirnaty.
But Comirnaty is not even currently available in the U.S.
This is part of a cynical plot to protect Pfizer from broad legal liability and also to snooker U.S. employers into mandating the vaccine for their employees.
The FDA on Monday approved a biologics license application for the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine. The Biden White House, with cover from its corporate media shills, immediately reported that vaccine mandates are now legal for military, healthcare workers, college students and employees of just about any business.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement Monday that it had granted “full approval” to the Covid shots being offered by Pfizer is riddled with deceptions meant to trick the American public into thinking they have no choice but to take the jab while at the same time protecting a major pharmaceutical company from legal liability.
What was actually given full approval was a separate Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine product which goes by the name Comirnaty.
But Comirnaty is not even currently available in the U.S.
This is part of a cynical plot to protect Pfizer from broad legal liability and also to snooker U.S. employers into mandating the vaccine for their employees.
The FDA on Monday approved a biologics license application for the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine. The Biden White House, with cover from its corporate media shills, immediately reported that vaccine mandates are now legal for military, healthcare workers, college students and employees of just about any business.
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