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6yrs ago May 2020 Collin Cnt Texas DHS Covid-19 Probable Case Definitions Covid-19 Plandemic Lockdowns
I know its blurred..they always blur the truth... hint hint
https://collincountytx.new.swagit.com/videos/62477
https://communityimpact.com/dallas-fort-worth/frisco/coronavirus/2020/05/19/new-covid-19-definitions-by-the-state-could-raise-case-counts-in-collin-county/
https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2020/07/16/why-texas-health-department-removed-thousands-of-covid-19-cases-from-bexar-countys-tally/