Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brutal ambush - Russian troops destroy a convoy of Ukrainian tanks moving towards Vuhledar
channel image
Russia Truth
447 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
646 views
Published 19 hours ago

Ukrainian units suffered heavy losses in technology and personnel during an attempt at a morning assault on Russian positions in the Ugledar direction. It is emphasized that an assault attempt was made on the Uglesborochnaya - Nikolskoye section. The company tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced with armored vehicles, was going to push through the positions of the 36th and 155th brigades.

Keywords
russiaukrainenato

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket