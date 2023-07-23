Brutal ambush - Russian troops destroy a convoy of Ukrainian tanks moving towards Vuhledar

Ukrainian units suffered heavy losses in technology and personnel during an attempt at a morning assault on Russian positions in the Ugledar direction. It is emphasized that an assault attempt was made on the Uglesborochnaya - Nikolskoye section. The company tactical group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reinforced with armored vehicles, was going to push through the positions of the 36th and 155th brigades.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.