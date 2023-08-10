Miriam Pollack on Circumcision

Infant circumcision conquered America by claiming the foreskin was a trivial body part with no purpose. The truth is actually the opposite. The foreskin is the sensory organ of the penis, a mobile sleeve of skin, mucous membrane, muscle, and most of the erogenous nerve endings.
