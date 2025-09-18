Drink Along w #beerandgear 183: Avery Brewing White Rascal Belgian Style Wit Ale 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I guess I'm not alone on this one.
A really nice solid example of the style. I love Belgians and coriander so this was an easy for drinker for me.
Running 5.6 for the ABV, the IBUs are sub 20 and we gave her an SRM of 10 best guessed by my eye.
Delicious.
Please leave a thumbs up, comment or share this around
Thank you
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1