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Did Jesus Really Support Slavery?
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10 views • April 20, 2022
Slavery is a recurring topic throughout the Bible, and because Christians "believe the Bible", they are often accused of supporting slavery. One of the most infamous Bible passages quoted by atheists to prove this accusation is Ephesians 6:5-9. They also say that, because Jesus did not specifically denounce owning humans as being immoral, he must have supported slavery too. In this video, we will examine that passage written by the apostle Paul, and we'll also look at some teachings of Jesus to determine if either teacher really supported slavery.
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