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Κώδικας Μυστηρίων (9/4/2022) μέρος Ά:Stranger εφόλης της ύλης -εμβόλια, προπαγάνδα Ουκρανία , Νέα Τάξη,Σφράγισμα,τσιπάκια,υποδούλωση,Επισιτιστική κρίση!
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8500 views • April 13, 2022
Το πρώτο μέρος της τηλεοπτικής εκπομπής του Κώδικα Μυστηρίων Σάββατο 9 Απριλίου 2022!Δειτε το δεύτερο και τελευταίο μέρος αυτής της εκπομπής εδώ:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdJ7XBlLLhc
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