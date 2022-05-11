© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Rogusky: STOP WHO’s Power Grab
Follow
2
Share
Report
32 views • May 11, 2022
Without much attention from the media, on January 18, 2022, the United States delegate to the World Health Organization (WHO) Loyce Pace submitted a proposal that seeks to amend 13 articles within the International Health Regulations (IHR).
James Rogusky, an author and a researchers, uncovered that most egregious amendments can be found in Article 12 Sections 2, 3 and 5. Collectively these amendments cede sovereignty from 194 member nations over to the WHO. This document was well hidden until it was published on the WHO's website on April 12, 2022.
It is currently on the agenda to be voted upon during the 75th World Health Assembly (WHASS) May 22-28, 2022.
The time to speak out and stand for your rights is now,” urged Mr. Rogusky.
He called on Americans to share that warning with as many people and outlets as possible, contact their representatives along the HHS representatives that are taking part in assault on American sovereignty (their business phone numbers and emails are provided in this Substack post: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r )
James Rogusky, an author and a researchers, uncovered that most egregious amendments can be found in Article 12 Sections 2, 3 and 5. Collectively these amendments cede sovereignty from 194 member nations over to the WHO. This document was well hidden until it was published on the WHO's website on April 12, 2022.
It is currently on the agenda to be voted upon during the 75th World Health Assembly (WHASS) May 22-28, 2022.
The time to speak out and stand for your rights is now,” urged Mr. Rogusky.
He called on Americans to share that warning with as many people and outlets as possible, contact their representatives along the HHS representatives that are taking part in assault on American sovereignty (their business phone numbers and emails are provided in this Substack post: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r )
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.