© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And you alone, O Lord, I put my trust., I do not trust in men, nor the strength of my legs. They are a vain, vain hope and they cannot satisfy. But you, O Lord, are my portion and you are my heart's desire. When my eyes betrayed me, Lord, when they wander from the one, I love, your mercy draws me near once more. I praise you, Abba, for you do not leave me to myself. You do not leave me to myself. O shepherd of my soul, call out my name on the barren heights