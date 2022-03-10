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Belgium almost almost overthrew their government (96) - Why? Fed up with Elites Sacrificing
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154 views • March 10, 2022
Belgium almost almost overthrew their government (96) - Why? Fed up with Elites Sacrificing
That one time in '96 when Belgium got fed up with their government sacrificing their children and almost overthrew the government
https://www.roxytube.com/v/MHw8Mp
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
=- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -=
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===============
'A thousand points of Light?'
THE EVILEST PLACE ON EARTH - BELGIUM CASTLE & THE MOTHER OF DARKNESS
https://rumble.com/embed/vud2ul/?pub=x2y2z
THE MOTHER OF DARKNESS CASTLE AND DUTROUX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6jntYNT8kSgr/
THE PEDO-FILE: ‘Castle of Dark Mothers’, Illuminate Abuse Networks
https://rielpolitik.com/2020/11/28/the-pedo-file-castle-of-dark-mothers-illuminate-abuse-networks/
Belgian establishment accused of closing ranks to block investigation
Belgium is being convulsed by new revelations in the paedophile scandal that rocked the country more than two years ago and shook the state to its foundations.
Chateau des Amerois - Mother of Darkness Castle
https://redice.tv/news/chateau-des-amerois-mother-of-darkness-castle
Where Have All the Children Gone?
by David Icke, Dec 16, 2007
http://www.illuminati-news.com/Articles/35.html
ILLUMINATI - ALL SEEING EYE & PYRAMID - A THOUSAND POINTS OF LIGHT https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1N41aLRTv1b/
Anguish over the abduction and death of girls as young as eight at the hands of a convicted sex offender, Marc Dutroux, together with persistent allegations of official cover-ups, has been revived by an announcement that the chief investigating magistrate in the case wants to reopen medical evidence of sexual assault on the children.
And, in further disclosures which Belgium is doing its best to ignore, a book by the highly respected chairman of a parliamentary inquiry into the case claims that his commission's findings were muzzled by political and judicial leaders to prevent details emerging of complicity in the crimes.
The revelations, just seven weeks before a general election, could sink the chances of the prime minister, Jean-Luc Dehaene, whose government has been severely damaged by the scandal that made Belgium a byword for horror and incompetence in 1996.
The parents of the two girls have reacted with outrage to the news that, 2 years on, the magistrate, Jacques Langlois, wants to reopen the autopsy specifically to see whether Melissa Russo and Julie Lejeune were sexually assaulted.
The families, who have faced a nightmarish four years since their children disappeared, and will have to wait another two years before Mr Dutroux is tried, have experienced scarcely credible official callousness during their ordeal.
On top of police scepticism when they originally reported that their children had vanished, and an incompetent police inquiry to trace them, the parents were even confronted by the original postmortems' gynaecological revelations of assault during a live television appearance after the bodies were found.
Although Mr Langlois has said he does not want to open the children's graves, he has referred the original postmortem findings by three Belgian pathologists to a French expert, Michel Durignon, for medical review.
'For us it is a confirmation that the inquiry is being mishandled,' said Gino Russo, Melissa's father. 'We had our doubts but this confirms them. What on earth is there left to believe in in Belgium?'
The children received what amounted almost to a state funeral in August 1996 after their bodies were found buried in Mr Dutroux's back garden in Charleroi. They had disappeared 14 months before, and had apparently starved to death, locked in a cell in Mr Dutroux's basement, while he served a three-month prison sentence for another crime.
The bodies of two teenage girls were also found buried in the garden, with that of Bernard Weinstein, an associate with whom he had fallen out.
Two other teenage girls were found alive in the basement cell after the police, who had previously searched the property three times without noticing it, finally broke into the house.
Although there is plenty of evidence that Mr Dutroux kidnapped the children, allowed them to die and then buried them, Mr Langlois now apparently wants to establish whether he also sexually assaulted them and, if not, whether anyone else did during his absence in prison.
Some psychologists' reports have cast doubts about whether Mr Dutroux is a sexual abuser of girls.
Belgians have long been suspicious of an official cover-up of his activities, partly because of the sheer ineptitude of the police investigation and because he was released early a
That one time in '96 when Belgium got fed up with their government sacrificing their children and almost overthrew the government
https://www.roxytube.com/v/MHw8Mp
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
=- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -=
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
===============
'A thousand points of Light?'
THE EVILEST PLACE ON EARTH - BELGIUM CASTLE & THE MOTHER OF DARKNESS
https://rumble.com/embed/vud2ul/?pub=x2y2z
THE MOTHER OF DARKNESS CASTLE AND DUTROUX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6jntYNT8kSgr/
THE PEDO-FILE: ‘Castle of Dark Mothers’, Illuminate Abuse Networks
https://rielpolitik.com/2020/11/28/the-pedo-file-castle-of-dark-mothers-illuminate-abuse-networks/
Belgian establishment accused of closing ranks to block investigation
Belgium is being convulsed by new revelations in the paedophile scandal that rocked the country more than two years ago and shook the state to its foundations.
Chateau des Amerois - Mother of Darkness Castle
https://redice.tv/news/chateau-des-amerois-mother-of-darkness-castle
Where Have All the Children Gone?
by David Icke, Dec 16, 2007
http://www.illuminati-news.com/Articles/35.html
ILLUMINATI - ALL SEEING EYE & PYRAMID - A THOUSAND POINTS OF LIGHT https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1N41aLRTv1b/
Anguish over the abduction and death of girls as young as eight at the hands of a convicted sex offender, Marc Dutroux, together with persistent allegations of official cover-ups, has been revived by an announcement that the chief investigating magistrate in the case wants to reopen medical evidence of sexual assault on the children.
And, in further disclosures which Belgium is doing its best to ignore, a book by the highly respected chairman of a parliamentary inquiry into the case claims that his commission's findings were muzzled by political and judicial leaders to prevent details emerging of complicity in the crimes.
The revelations, just seven weeks before a general election, could sink the chances of the prime minister, Jean-Luc Dehaene, whose government has been severely damaged by the scandal that made Belgium a byword for horror and incompetence in 1996.
The parents of the two girls have reacted with outrage to the news that, 2 years on, the magistrate, Jacques Langlois, wants to reopen the autopsy specifically to see whether Melissa Russo and Julie Lejeune were sexually assaulted.
The families, who have faced a nightmarish four years since their children disappeared, and will have to wait another two years before Mr Dutroux is tried, have experienced scarcely credible official callousness during their ordeal.
On top of police scepticism when they originally reported that their children had vanished, and an incompetent police inquiry to trace them, the parents were even confronted by the original postmortems' gynaecological revelations of assault during a live television appearance after the bodies were found.
Although Mr Langlois has said he does not want to open the children's graves, he has referred the original postmortem findings by three Belgian pathologists to a French expert, Michel Durignon, for medical review.
'For us it is a confirmation that the inquiry is being mishandled,' said Gino Russo, Melissa's father. 'We had our doubts but this confirms them. What on earth is there left to believe in in Belgium?'
The children received what amounted almost to a state funeral in August 1996 after their bodies were found buried in Mr Dutroux's back garden in Charleroi. They had disappeared 14 months before, and had apparently starved to death, locked in a cell in Mr Dutroux's basement, while he served a three-month prison sentence for another crime.
The bodies of two teenage girls were also found buried in the garden, with that of Bernard Weinstein, an associate with whom he had fallen out.
Two other teenage girls were found alive in the basement cell after the police, who had previously searched the property three times without noticing it, finally broke into the house.
Although there is plenty of evidence that Mr Dutroux kidnapped the children, allowed them to die and then buried them, Mr Langlois now apparently wants to establish whether he also sexually assaulted them and, if not, whether anyone else did during his absence in prison.
Some psychologists' reports have cast doubts about whether Mr Dutroux is a sexual abuser of girls.
Belgians have long been suspicious of an official cover-up of his activities, partly because of the sheer ineptitude of the police investigation and because he was released early a
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