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My Green House
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256 views • December 25, 2020
Sorry my camera died at the end.
This is not an instructional video for those that are wondering. It's more for my friends to keep up with but get all the ideas you can. In the end it will be a hydro / aquaponics greenhouse with a couple of fruit trees. The wall in the back has been increased to 13' from the original 10' and the south wall is now 8' 4" tall instead of the original 6'. All the 4x6 are long enough so why not.
This is not an instructional video for those that are wondering. It's more for my friends to keep up with but get all the ideas you can. In the end it will be a hydro / aquaponics greenhouse with a couple of fruit trees. The wall in the back has been increased to 13' from the original 10' and the south wall is now 8' 4" tall instead of the original 6'. All the 4x6 are long enough so why not.
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