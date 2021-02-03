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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Final Persecution - What's Up Prof? 49
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83 views • February 03, 2021
In episode 49 we see how the commandment-keeping people of God are receiving prominence in the news, just as it was prophesied. We also discuss what the Roman Church has to say about this group of "fundamentalists" who do not wish to return to her fold.
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/user-685309374/albums
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/user-685309374/albums
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