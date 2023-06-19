Jesus' Heavenly Temple Erased: Part 1 (Resistance Rising! with Johnny Cirucci)

What do the Beast, Jesuits, Dispensationalists, most prophecy-minded evangelicals, and most Christians have in common? Nearly all have erased solid New Testament facts about Jesus Christ’s ministry in the Holy Place and the Most Holy Place of His Heavenly Temple. See Hebrews 8:1,2; Revelation 11:19. Watch Pastor Steve Wohlberg uncover forgotten facts from the Word of God.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.