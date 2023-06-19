Create New Account
Jesus' Heavenly Temple Erased: Part 1 (Resistance Rising! with Johnny Cirucci)
What do the Beast, Jesuits, Dispensationalists, most prophecy-minded evangelicals, and most Christians have in common? Nearly all have erased solid New Testament facts about Jesus Christ’s ministry in the Holy Place and the Most Holy Place of His Heavenly Temple. See Hebrews 8:1,2; Revelation 11:19. Watch Pastor Steve Wohlberg uncover forgotten facts from the Word of God.

