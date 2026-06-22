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LIVE: 250k Girls Raped in UK & Peter Thiel's Secret Society EXPOSED | Sunday w/ Seth
Man in America
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A 219-page report just dropped in Britain documenting what may be the largest child sexual exploitation scandal in modern Western history, and the mainstream press barely said a word. That same week, a data leak blew open Peter Thiel's 20-year secret society called Dialog, exposing over 1,000 of the world's most powerful people gathering off the record with their private data laid bare. Two stories, one pattern: the people trusted to protect us were protecting each other instead. This is a LIVE conversation — I want YOUR questions, YOUR angles, YOUR take. Drop them in the comments RIGHT NOW before we go live and I'll get to as many as I can. I’ll also be taking questions live. See you in the chat. Join a free live Freedom Trading Summit on June 25th and June 27th where Mark Wilburn teaches ordinary people how to read stock charts, protect their positions, and ask the questions their financial advisor hopes they never learn to ask. Reserve your free seat at https://MIA-NEOS.COM Go to https://CovePure.com/mia right now and you can get $250 off for a limited time! Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-strawberry-lemonade-30-servings/ — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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