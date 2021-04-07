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Vaccine Passports
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132 views • April 07, 2021
‘Vaccine Passports’ are a coercive tool to force social compliance and a China-like social credit score upon the public.
This coercion is abuse, violates the law, and America’s Frontline Doctors will not be silent and allow our healthcare rights to evaporate.
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Join Channel👇🏻
@trumpofficialnews
This coercion is abuse, violates the law, and America’s Frontline Doctors will not be silent and allow our healthcare rights to evaporate.
====================
Join Channel👇🏻
@trumpofficialnews
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