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Mon. Vigano' on Covidian Scamdemic - Eng Subs
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10 views • September 07, 2021
Mons. Vigano' is a high clergy in the Catholic Church who has come out very vocal against the Plandemic, the fraud that is COVID-19, the lockdowns, and the poisonous recombinants falsely called vaccines.
He has been censored by his own peers, his church and of course... YouTube.
You don't need to be a religious person to like him.
He has been censored by his own peers, his church and of course... YouTube.
You don't need to be a religious person to like him.
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