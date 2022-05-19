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Around 960 Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal surrendered - Russian MoD
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131 views • May 19, 2022
RT. 5-18-2022.
A total of 959 Ukrainian troops previously holed up in a steel plant in Mariupol have surrendered this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a Wednesday morning briefing. Kiev expects them to be exchanged, while prosecutors in Russia are looking at the possibility of bringing many to trial.
Details: https://on.rt.com/bwr9
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v155xz8-around-960-ukrainian-soldiers-from-azovstal-surrendered-russian-mod.html
A total of 959 Ukrainian troops previously holed up in a steel plant in Mariupol have surrendered this week, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a Wednesday morning briefing. Kiev expects them to be exchanged, while prosecutors in Russia are looking at the possibility of bringing many to trial.
Details: https://on.rt.com/bwr9
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v155xz8-around-960-ukrainian-soldiers-from-azovstal-surrendered-russian-mod.html
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