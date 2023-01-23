Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Telepathic trauma treatment - on conflicts
20 views
channel image
School of the INNATE one
Published Yesterday |

The introduction to the workshop Dec 13th 2022, where Ole Blente talks about what conflicts are, and what they do to us.

Learn more on www.innate.one

If you want to participate in a workshop or a course, sign up using the contact form on our web-page, and subscribe to our newsletter: https://www.innate.one/contact/

The book 'Født til trivsel og glede' is available in Norwegian, and can be bought here:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/ole-blente/f%C3%B8dt-til-trivsel-og-glede/paperback/product-12qk27e2.html?q=ole+blente&page=1&pageSize=4

The two pictures in the video are borrowed from here:

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:A_young_Onge_mother_with_her_baby.jpg https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Toddler_express.jpg

Keywords
healthschoolhealingtraumascourseworkshoptelepathyhealth and medicineonline school

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket