© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Appearance of Impropriety
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • November 21, 2020
“It is common practice in the business and legal communities to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.”
Just because it is called a Conspiracy does not mean that it is not true!
Oath of Office - is it just words or does it mean something. Enforcing the Oath of Office might fix many things.
Can the 2020 Election Results Be Used to Preserve Democracy?
Just because it is called a Conspiracy does not mean that it is not true!
Oath of Office - is it just words or does it mean something. Enforcing the Oath of Office might fix many things.
Can the 2020 Election Results Be Used to Preserve Democracy?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.