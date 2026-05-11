Starmer is trying to convince people he's UK's best choice

PM Keir Starmer vows to prove 'doubters' wrong after local UK election losses

(clips of speech today, pieced together by AP) (He also said that he wants to Nationalize, "British Steel' Corporation.)

Keir Starmer made the pledge Monday, referencing members of his own party and among the electorate as a whole wrong as he tries to fight off demands to step down after devastating local election results for his Labour Party.