Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket Explodes! Trump DOJ Betrays MAHA on Vaccine Mandates | 5/29/26

Weekly News Report! Amazon's Jeff Bezos' rocket program faces a major setback. Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded during a launch pad test at Cape Canaveral, creating a massive fireball that shook nearby homes. The Trump DOJ recently urged the Supreme Court NOT to take a case from fired NYC Healthcare workers denied full religious vaccine exemptions. Former high-level CIA official David Rush is in JAIL after committing jaw-dropping fraud, stealing $40 MILLION worth of gold bars, $2M in cash, and 35 Rolexes from the CIA. A total of 303 gold bars were found, and Rush claimed he needed them for "work-related expenses". All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/blue-origin-rocket-explodes/

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