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HEART TO HEART TALK FROM A POLICE OFFICER TO PEERS
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6 views • May 08, 2020
I DON'T KNOW WHO THIS POLICE OFFICER IS, BUT HE IS GIVING A HEART TO HEART TALK THAT NEEDS TO GO VIRAL. HE IS APPEALING TO THE HEART OF THE MATTER WITH TYRANNICAL POLICE ACTIONS AND FACING THE REALITY OF WHAT IT WILL LEAD TO.
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