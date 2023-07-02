Best Disc filmed in 1971 is 100 percent internal camera reflection explains the dark line and shadow

#camera #anomaly #artifacts
Analyzing an old photo from 1971 is not what it seems to be!
watch the full break down see link below or
live chat 035 with Paul
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.