Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Best Disc filmed in 1971 is 100 percent internal camera reflection explains the dark line and shadow
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
46 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
49 views
Published Sunday

#camera #anomaly #artifacts Analyzing an old photo from 1971 is not what it seems to be! watch the full break down see link below or live chat 035 with Paul

Keywords
whiteufoproofoldufoscaseorangeredisthereoutorbsorbuap1971uaps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket