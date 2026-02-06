When Truth Vanishes: AI Deepfakes, the End of Reality, and the Warning We Ignored

AI can now fake faces, voices, and entire events perfectly. But the real danger isn’t the lie—it’s when the truth is no longer believed. In this video, we expose how deepfakes are collapsing reality, destroying trust, and preparing the world for a future where deception no longer needs proof.

