BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

When Truth Vanishes: AI Deepfakes, the End of Reality, and the Warning We Ignored
Think About It
Think About ItCheckmark Icon
3535 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
109 views • 2 days ago

AI can now fake faces, voices, and entire events perfectly. But the real danger isn’t the lie—it’s when the truth is no longer believed. In this video, we expose how deepfakes are collapsing reality, destroying trust, and preparing the world for a future where deception no longer needs proof.

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/


VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/


OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news


FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/


IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support


EMAIL:

[email protected]


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
information warfaretruth vs deceptionfuture of aideepfake technologydigital deceptionreality distortionai manipulationai deepfakesartificial intelligence dangerend of truthbiblical prophecy deceptionmedia trust collapse
Chapters

10:42End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from &#8220;Russian girls,&#8221; sought antibiotics for Melinda

Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from “Russian girls,” sought antibiotics for Melinda

Kevin Hughes
U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

Laura Harris
The Great Reveal: Exposing the globalist deception and reclaiming human sovereignty

The Great Reveal: Exposing the globalist deception and reclaiming human sovereignty

Belle Carter
From Inflation to Hyperinflation: The Gathering Monetary Hurricane

From Inflation to Hyperinflation: The Gathering Monetary Hurricane

Sterling Ashworth
NIH&#8217;s East Palestine Office: Too Little, Too Late After Systemic Failure

NIH’s East Palestine Office: Too Little, Too Late After Systemic Failure

Coco Somers
Trump acknowledges need for softer immigration tactics following fatal Minneapolis incidents

Trump acknowledges need for softer immigration tactics following fatal Minneapolis incidents

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy