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Watch This Now! - Medical Tyranny
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1941 views • April 21, 2021
MIRRORED from Sixth Sense
ORIGINAL MIRROR SOURCE:
CEYLON: https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1
https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1/video_2021-04-20_20-13-20:4
Please share:
Well there you have it ladies and gentlemen.....evidence before your very eyes of what many of us have heard about or suspected for some time, and of course were then called conspiracy theorists for mentioning it. It is TOTALLY and UTTERLY evil what they are doing and all of them, be it the people giving the orders or the people obeying them, clearly have no conscience whatsoever and should hang their heads in shame.
Nearly a quarter of registered Covid deaths are NOT caused by the virus, new statistics show amid calls to speed up route out of lockdown
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9467793/Covid-lockdown-UK-Nearly-quarter-people-dying-Covid-NOT-killed-virus.html
Devastated mother demands answers after her son, 20, with muscular dystrophy suffered a seizure and died less than 12 hours after receiving a Pfizer jab
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9469529/Mother-demands-answers-son-20-died-12-hours-receiving-Pfizer-jab.html
Chlorinated swimming pool water can kill COVID virus in just 30 SECONDS, study finds
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9465679/Health-Swimming-pool-water-inactivate-COVID-19-virus-just-30-SECONDS-study-finds.html
ORIGINAL MIRROR SOURCE:
CEYLON: https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1
https://odysee.com/@ceylon:1/video_2021-04-20_20-13-20:4
Please share:
Well there you have it ladies and gentlemen.....evidence before your very eyes of what many of us have heard about or suspected for some time, and of course were then called conspiracy theorists for mentioning it. It is TOTALLY and UTTERLY evil what they are doing and all of them, be it the people giving the orders or the people obeying them, clearly have no conscience whatsoever and should hang their heads in shame.
Nearly a quarter of registered Covid deaths are NOT caused by the virus, new statistics show amid calls to speed up route out of lockdown
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9467793/Covid-lockdown-UK-Nearly-quarter-people-dying-Covid-NOT-killed-virus.html
Devastated mother demands answers after her son, 20, with muscular dystrophy suffered a seizure and died less than 12 hours after receiving a Pfizer jab
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9469529/Mother-demands-answers-son-20-died-12-hours-receiving-Pfizer-jab.html
Chlorinated swimming pool water can kill COVID virus in just 30 SECONDS, study finds
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9465679/Health-Swimming-pool-water-inactivate-COVID-19-virus-just-30-SECONDS-study-finds.html
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