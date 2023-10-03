Never Before Seen Footage: Lahaina Fire Aftermath



Survive or Thrive

Sep 29, 2023 LAHAINA

Firsthand account of the morning after the fires destroyed the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui. My friend and I rode through the destruction to document the damage and see for ourselves what had taken place the night before. This town was our home. We are survivors of this disaster. We aim to change our lives and the lives of others by creating a platform on which we can share stories of other survivors. We want to thrive. We want others to thrive too. This is Survive or Thrive. Please like, comment, subscribe, and share! 4K version on Rumble! https://rumble.com/v3mln6h-lahaina-fire-aftermath-in-4k.html

Big shout out to @hawaiirealestateorg, Ryan and Colton for assisting with the creation of this video!