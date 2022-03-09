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TruNews Presents New World Tech Week: Delivering a New World
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50 views • March 09, 2022
We live in a time where science and technology can enhance our daily lives. It’s incredible to think how far mobile has come in the last twenty-five years, as the technology we have been accustomed to has paved the way for digital to advance more rapidly than any other innovation in history. Armed with cloud capabilities and intelligent networks, it’s time to plug into the tools, technology, and talent available, and experience where the real innovation lies.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/9/22.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/9/22.
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