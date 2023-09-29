Ukrainian Meat Assault in Klescheyevka Rebuffed Again by Russian 4th Brigade of LPR
181 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
🍖 Russian artillery of the 4 brigade smashing Ukrainian infantry in Klishchiivka direction.
Mirrored - December1991
