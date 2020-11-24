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Wikipedia Scrubs Aborted Fetus Reference from MRC-5 Description/Definition From It's Site
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124 views • November 24, 2020
Wikipedia is quickly updating it's site information about the use of aborted fetal tissue in vaccines. This video shows what they currently have up on their site. One hour before creating this video, a video was posted by someone sharing the ingredients in the new AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19. It mentions using MRC-5 in the vaccine. This is aborted fetal tissue and cloned aborted fetal tissue.
This video will show you the screenshot I took before the information was removed. This is wrong and needs to stop. Share this information with your family and friends.
Linked below is the video that prompted me to go and look at Wiki and investigate.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b4d71b9-3e1d-41ea-bd39-36f063091e75
This video will show you the screenshot I took before the information was removed. This is wrong and needs to stop. Share this information with your family and friends.
Linked below is the video that prompted me to go and look at Wiki and investigate.
https://www.brighteon.com/2b4d71b9-3e1d-41ea-bd39-36f063091e75
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