Black Preppers_ have had ENOUGH of Biden's America and they’re getting ready _ Redacted News

Mirrored Content
The left wing media is freaking out that black people are becoming Preppers. And they're rolling out a few hit pieces to mock them. Which is not surprising. Liberals have long made fun of us for prepping... which is another way of saying preparing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.