Black Preppers_ have had ENOUGH of Biden's America and they’re getting ready _ Redacted News
Neroke-5
Published 16 hours ago

Mirrored Content 

The left wing media is freaking out that black people are becoming Preppers. And they're rolling out a few hit pieces to mock them. Which is not surprising. Liberals have long made fun of us for prepping... which is another way of saying preparing.

Keywords
preppingblacksmediahypocrisyafrican americans

