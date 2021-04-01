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Why YouTube (Google) Auto-Deletes YOUR Comments
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51 views • April 01, 2021
Many YouTube users have seen their comments automatically disappear from the common section. It is not in all likelihood, the creator who is doing so. Google artificial intelligence reads the comments as they come in, and filters out approximately 40% of them. They go into the Memory hole, ala 1984.
Here is how and why they censor in such a way.
#censorship #google #youtube
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Here is how and why they censor in such a way.
#censorship #google #youtube
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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