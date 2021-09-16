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The FLOE Show 5 – Who's behind the eugenics agenda?
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211 views • September 16, 2021
The FLOE Show is a live conversation about current events. Please join the conversation with your questions and comments every Wednesday evening at:
10 p.m. Vienna
9 p.m. London
4 p.m. USA New York /1 p.m. California
6 a.m. Australia
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Joining the conversation for FLOE Show 5 were:
JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety
Websites
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CLAIRE EDWARDS, former United Nations staffer, campaigner For Life on Earth
Websites:
For Life on Earth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity?page=1
The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/the-covid-19-genocide-of-2020.html
UN Staff Member - 5G Is War on Humanity: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/un-staffer---5g-is-war-on-humanity.html
ANNA HARPLEY, farmer’s daughter and mother, artist & communicator. Anna is driven to raise awareness about all that must change so that we may consciously create kind and healthy communities in harmony with nature.
CONVERSATION
Show 5 Notes for further research are in the PDF:
(Updated) The FLOE Show 5: Who's behind the eugenics agenda?
https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/floe_show_5-_whos_behind_the_eugenics_agenda_.pdf
Algonquin Water Song - Native lullaby - sung by Jolie Diane
https://www.singthewatersong.com/film-credits
https://www.singthewatersong.com/our-vision
https://www.singthewatersong.com/songlyrics
Nee bee wah bow
En die en
Aah key mis kquee
Nee bee wah bow
Hey ya hey ya hey ya hey
Hey ya hey ya hey ya ho
“We sing this song like a lullaby. The song means the water is the life's blood of our mother the earth. Water is the life's blood of our own bodies” — Grandma Nancy
SING FOUR TIMES, EACH TIME FACING ONE OF THE FOUR DIRECTIONS IN THIS ORDER: EAST, SOUTH, WEST, NORTH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-690PqJ_q8
Hsinyu Huang黃馨鈺
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-690PqJ_q8
10 p.m. Vienna
9 p.m. London
4 p.m. USA New York /1 p.m. California
6 a.m. Australia
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Joining the conversation for FLOE Show 5 were:
JOLIE DIANE, researcher and advocate for environmental protection and public health and safety
Websites
https://zerogeoengineering.com
https://zero5g.com
CLAIRE EDWARDS, former United Nations staffer, campaigner For Life on Earth
Websites:
For Life on Earth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity?page=1
The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/the-covid-19-genocide-of-2020.html
UN Staff Member - 5G Is War on Humanity: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/un-staffer---5g-is-war-on-humanity.html
ANNA HARPLEY, farmer’s daughter and mother, artist & communicator. Anna is driven to raise awareness about all that must change so that we may consciously create kind and healthy communities in harmony with nature.
CONVERSATION
Show 5 Notes for further research are in the PDF:
(Updated) The FLOE Show 5: Who's behind the eugenics agenda?
https://www.weebly.com/uploads/1/3/7/4/137404875/floe_show_5-_whos_behind_the_eugenics_agenda_.pdf
Algonquin Water Song - Native lullaby - sung by Jolie Diane
https://www.singthewatersong.com/film-credits
https://www.singthewatersong.com/our-vision
https://www.singthewatersong.com/songlyrics
Nee bee wah bow
En die en
Aah key mis kquee
Nee bee wah bow
Hey ya hey ya hey ya hey
Hey ya hey ya hey ya ho
“We sing this song like a lullaby. The song means the water is the life's blood of our mother the earth. Water is the life's blood of our own bodies” — Grandma Nancy
SING FOUR TIMES, EACH TIME FACING ONE OF THE FOUR DIRECTIONS IN THIS ORDER: EAST, SOUTH, WEST, NORTH https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-690PqJ_q8
Hsinyu Huang黃馨鈺
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-690PqJ_q8
Keywords
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