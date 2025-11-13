TESSERACT’S 44TH STAND-UP SET: Halloween open miking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At this open mic, I wasn’t trying out much new material, so it went better than most. The 1st & 2nd jokes were old, but I was getting reacquainted with the 2nd joke after not performing it for several years. The 3rd joke was old and is one of those seasonal jokes that gets used maybe once yearly. The 4th joke was new & was tried for the 1st time.