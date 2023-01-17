Rey Hernandez CCRI Director - Q & A - Part 3 of 5

19:00 Rey says that Richard Dolan dismisses the science of the CCRI studies and favours David Jacob’s work. Brian says that Richard Dolan has recently expressed doubts about David Jacob’s work.

26:00 Robert Monroe’s book, Higher Journeys started the OOBE literature.

33:00 Rey doesn’t see these entities as physical beings.

42:00 Present Dennett’s experiences.

46:00 Paul Hamden has a Zeta relationship and shows a lot of insight (and experience) about how people attach too much to the label of their healing modality.

Rey Hernandez is a guest we have wanted for a very long time, as this scientific research is so important to provide evidence for the philosophical basis of our Meetup group at: https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Rey graduated with honors from Rutgers College, was a Master’s Candidate at Cornell University, and was a Ph.D. Candidate at the University of California at Berkeley where he was the recipient of a National Science Foundation Ph.D. Fellowship. He previously was a Professor for six years at the New School for Social Research and at the City University of New York.

Rey Hernandez is currently the Director of the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute, or CCRI, an academic research institute comprised of more than 25 Ph.D. academics, medical doctors, and researchers whose mission is to explore a new paradigm that seeks to integrate the findings of consciousness research and the phenomenology of extraordinary experiences with the Contact Modalities, a term that Rey coined in 2013. Rey and his academics argue that all of the Contact Modalities, all the different ways that humans are piercing the veil of our reality and communicating with Conscious Intelligence (via NDEs, OBEs/Astral Travel, UFOs, Ghosts/Spirits, Remote Viewing, Hallucinogenic Journeys, etc.) might be interrelated and might be one "phenomenon", involving a manipulation of space-time, and by definition, might be interdimensional in nature. Why? Because all of the CCRI academics hypothesize that “Consciousness is Primary”.

In 2018 Rey, and a team of retired academic professors, published an 820-page book titled “Beyond UFOs: the Science of Consciousness and Contact with Non-Human Intelligence”, which was the world’s first and only comprehensive worldwide academic statistical research study of UFO Contact Experiencers. Rey has also published in several peer-reviewed academic journals including the Journal of Consciousness Studies and the Journal of the Society for Scientific Exploration. Rey’s new project is a three thousand page, 4-volume book, and a full feature science documentary titled “A GREATER REALITY: The New Paradigm of Nonlocal Consciousness, the Paranormal and the Contact Modalities”. Volumes 1 and 2 of “A Greater Reality” and his new book, “The Mind of GOD: A Spiritual-Virtual Reality Model of Consciousness & the Contact Modalities” are available on Amazon.

Rey can be contacted via his website: AGreaterReality.Com

