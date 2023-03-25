Create New Account
The Return Of The Baal Worship: Its Already Started But People Don't See it
Lion of Judah presents this video. We are told that the Old Testament tells us that there is a false god named Baal. Over and over again this false god is presented. There are several reasons why the Israelites kept turning their backs toward God and would return to the worship of Baal. In our modern day world we can see elements of Baal worship. There is a return of Baal worship we are witnessing. Popularity 84,391 views on Mar 13, 2023. One of the leading attachment to the worship of Baal by Israelites, is the sexual pleasure they derive from him. The worship of Baal encouraged prostitution. It gave them sexual freedom. A suitable Scripture for this is Numbers 25:1,2,3. Mirrored

