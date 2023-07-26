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The Feminine Path to Holistic Healing with Jodie Louise: A Testimonial from Shannen
Jodie Louise
Jodie Louise
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8 views • July 26, 2023

In this heartwarming testimonial, my client Shannen shares her transformational journey of personal growth and healing with her 1-to-1 personalized coaching experience with me.


With a softness that nourished her soul and wisdom that guided her every step, Shannen describes her experience as a true blessing.


Through this journey, Shannen learned to trust her body and listen to its unique needs, recognizing that all bodies are different and require individualized care. My coaching style is not rigid, but rather focused on learning to embrace intuition and developing a deep sense of self-trust.


Shannen's journey of detox, digestion, and healing was supported with gentle guidance and expert knowledge, empowering her to take charge of her health and wellbeing. The feminine coaching style allowed Shannen to find a balance between masculine and feminine energy and experience a true sense of inner peace.


As Shannen shares her gratitude for her journey, she expresses how safe and accepted she felt throughout her experience. She was able to speak her mind and heart fully, knowing that there was no judgment, only love and acceptance.


Overall, this testimonial is a reminder of the power of personalized coaching and how it can transform not only our physical health but our inner world as well. The softness and grace that are present in my coaching style make it a beautiful, holistic, and nurturing journey of growth and transformation.


Journey with me too -https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/


✨✨✨ 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐞 ✨✨✨

WEBSITE: https://jodie-louise.com/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/bloomwithjodie_/

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/bloomwithjodie

MY BLOG: https://www.jodie-louise.com/blog/

DISCOVERY CALL: https://calendly.com/jodielouise/discovery-call


✨✨✨ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 ✨✨✨

GODDESS POOTOX: https://www.jodie-louise.com/goddess-pootox/

BLOOM MENTORSHIP PROGRAM: https://www.jodie-louise.com/mentorship-program/

1 TO 1 SESSIONS: https://www.jodie-louise.com/1-1-sessions/


✨✨✨ 𝐄-𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐬 ✨✨✨

HOW TO FOOD COMBINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-food-combine/

HORMONE GUIDE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/hormonal-chart/

HOW TO INTUITIVELY EAT: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/how-to-intuitively-eat/

THE SECRET POWERS OF TURPENTINE: https://www.jodie-louise.com/product/the-secret-powers-of-turpentine/


#selfdiscovery #wellness #empowerment #innerjourney #gratitude

Keywords
gratitudewellnessempowermentselfdiscovery
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