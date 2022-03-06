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George Carlin Tells the Truth. The Cabal owns everything.
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205 views • March 06, 2022
1. Alex Jones exposes the truth hiding in the Ukraine fog of war propaganda to seize control of the flow of information ahead of the Great Reset collapse.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/danger-governments-worldwide-using-ukraine-crisis-to-censor-their-own-people/
2. More and more evidence suggests the U.S. and other western nations have been funding clandestine bioweapons labs in Ukraine, which represents a security threat not only to Russia, but to the world at large.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/pentagon-funded-bio-weapons-labs-in-the-ukraine/
3. MAX IGAN: UKRAINE IS A GREAT DISTRACTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hhMEBwnhp67h/
4. The scheme of lies, false data, and political divisiveness surrounding Pfizer jabs are finally collapsing. Friday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Robert Malone exposes confidential information from Pfizer containing fatal vaccine injuries and lists of extreme adverse events.
https://rumble.com/vwglmp-top-secret-pfizer-documents-leaked-pfizer-knew-that-vaxx-would-kill-thousan.html
5. George Carlin Tells the Truth. The Cabal owns everything. Everything is rigged
https://www.brighteon.com/074fd3f7-9a8c-462c-89e1-4d1497522105
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DennyAbrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
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https://www.infowars.com/posts/danger-governments-worldwide-using-ukraine-crisis-to-censor-their-own-people/
2. More and more evidence suggests the U.S. and other western nations have been funding clandestine bioweapons labs in Ukraine, which represents a security threat not only to Russia, but to the world at large.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/pentagon-funded-bio-weapons-labs-in-the-ukraine/
3. MAX IGAN: UKRAINE IS A GREAT DISTRACTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hhMEBwnhp67h/
4. The scheme of lies, false data, and political divisiveness surrounding Pfizer jabs are finally collapsing. Friday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Robert Malone exposes confidential information from Pfizer containing fatal vaccine injuries and lists of extreme adverse events.
https://rumble.com/vwglmp-top-secret-pfizer-documents-leaked-pfizer-knew-that-vaxx-would-kill-thousan.html
5. George Carlin Tells the Truth. The Cabal owns everything. Everything is rigged
https://www.brighteon.com/074fd3f7-9a8c-462c-89e1-4d1497522105
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/DennyAbrahamsson
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M2pUjMFvDL8n/
Swebbtube: https://swebbtube.se/c/sweden_wakeup_channel/videos
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dennyabrahamsson
Im also on Telegram with my name Denny Abrahamsson.
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 or Ica Bank account 9271-2403061 My email is [email protected] or [email protected]
If you are interested in my apartment mail [email protected]
https://lazudi.com/th-en/chiang-mai/property/condo-with-view-of-doi-suthep-one-plus-jed-yod-condo-17028
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