America Should Indict the Ayatollah and Watch Him Scurry to Russia on His Own

The Ayatollah Khamenei is in the middle of the most internal strife his nation has experienced since the revolution that put his predecessor in power. That was 46 years ago and today's protests echo, albeit from the opposite perspective, the conditions that led to the revolution.





It does not behoove America to get involved, but there are many who want to make sure the Ayatollah is removed from power. Among those appears to be President Trump, who has threatened to "hit Iran hard" if they continue killing protesters. Is there another way? Possibly.





Since the premise for capturing former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was his 2020 indictment, America should indict the Ayatollah and many in his government. That may be enough to scare him into leaving Iran for good. He already has an exit plan to go to Russia. Perhaps an indictment could speed him along.





