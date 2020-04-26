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John Taylor Gatto - "Death by Pedagogy: A Teacher's Polemic Against Institutional Learning"
tragedyandhope
tragedyandhope
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19 views • April 26, 2020
This is a lecture by John Taylor Gatto given at The Institute for Theological and Interdisciplinary Studies, February 4, 2011 at Macalester College, St. Paul, MN. This is one of John's last public appearances prior to his multiple strokes in late 2011; this lecture features John presenting material from his yet-to-be-published book.


If you would like to help aid in John's recovery: https://theultimatehistorylesson.com/catalog/gatto-fundraiser-pack/


Would You Like To Know More?


https://www.tragedyandhope.com/film-review-the-ultimate-history-lesson-by-monica-perez/


The Ultimate History Lesson with John Taylor Gatto (Audio): http://peacerevolution.podomatic.com/entry/2011-10-09T13_37_14-07_00
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weaponseducationjohnrevolutionradiohistorymedia2012taylorpeaceamericanmassundergrounddowngnostichopetragedylessonaeroultimateinstructionfundraisergattodumbing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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