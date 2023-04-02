READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 123

1 <A Song of Ascents.> Unto You I lift up my eyes, O You who dwell in the heavens.

2 Behold, as the eyes of servants look to the hand of their masters, As the eyes of a maid to the hand of her mistress, So our eyes look to the LORD our God, Until He has mercy on us.

3 Have mercy on us, O LORD, have mercy on us! For we are exceedingly filled with contempt.

4 Our soul is exceedingly filled With the scorn of those who are at ease, With the contempt of the proud.

(Ps. 123:1-4 NKJ)



