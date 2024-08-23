BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nacht waffen - Dark fleet - German split of society , the battle for the solar system, part 1
Free Humanity
Free Humanity
15 followers
Follow
185 views • 8 months ago

The first video explores a controversial theory that, towards the end of World War II, the Germans forged an alliance with Reptilian extraterrestrials, granting them access to advanced alien technology. This collaboration enabled the German elite to create a secret space program known as the "Dark Fleet." Hidden bases were established in remote locations on Earth, such as Antarctica, and on the far side of the Moon. The video also delves into the existence of ancient underground Reptilian bases and reveals that not all Reptilians are malevolent; some factions are benevolent. It is suggested that human-like Anunnaki and the short Greys also exist on Earth, interacting with the Hermans and Reptilians. These hidden alliances have significantly influenced global events and continue to shape humanity’s future from the shadows.
Nacht waffen , Dark fleet , German split of society , the battle for the solar system, part 1, history , mystery , adolf hitler, ww2 , moon , mars, v2 rocket, nasa, moon landing, space, iron sky, underground military bases, reptilian’s , annunaki, grey’s, cosmic conflict, extraterrestrial, aliens, demon , jinn, technology, ancient aliens, wonder weapons, Antarctica, omar samson, free humanity, bolshevik , communists, jews

Keywords
aliensufohumanitytechnologymarsmoonhistoryconspiracyww2annunakigermanymysteryreptiliansadolf hitlergreysarcheologyunderground basesantarticadark fleetnacht waffenfree humanityomar samsonglockebattle for the solar system
