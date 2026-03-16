White House Tightens Grip on HHS, Ozempic Fallout Grows, Hidden Risks of Weight Loss Jabs, Truth About Vaccine Injuries - The RSB Show 3-16-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: White House Tightens Grip on HHS, Ozempic Fallout Grows, Hidden Risks of Weight Loss Jabs, SCOTUS Mandate Lessons, Aragallus Lamberti, Truth About Vaccine Injuries, 29 States Reject RFK Guidance, Pediatric Psych Drugs, Statins at 30, Doomsday Believers No Longer Fringe, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/white-house-tightens-grip-on-hhs-ozempic-fallout-grows-hidden-risks-of-weight-loss-jabs-scotus-mandate-lessons-aragallus-lamberti-truth-about-vaccine-injuries-states-reject-federal-vaccine-guida/