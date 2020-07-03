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Benefits of Inversion Tables - An Exercise for Your Back!
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24 views • July 03, 2020
Do you know the health benefits of inversion tables or hanging upside down? Dr. Group discusses how this exercise for your back can be used as way to deal with back problems. To learn more about back exercise, please visit https://ghc.us/15x.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Read our Health Articles:
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com?u...
Read our Health Articles:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/n...
Read more about Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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