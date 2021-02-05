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How Long Are We Going To Take This Shit? Just Asking - David Icke Dot Connector Videocast
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140 views • February 05, 2021
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The Answer is available now at https://shop.davidicke.com/product/the-answer-by-david-icke/
Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform - https://www.ickonic.com
World Tour Tickets - https://shop.davidicke.com/product-category/live-shows/
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficial https://onstellar.com/davidickeofficial https://parler.com/davidicke https://vk.com/davidicke
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