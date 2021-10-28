© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stephen Hawking posited a Mayan Calendar miscalculation - plus several more items of interest (1/13/20)
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • October 28, 2021
Featuring these topics and more:
Stephen Hawking posited a Mayan Calendar miscalculation
January 13th as alternate 13th day of the first month
Amazon 4-star stores - time ritual/sodomite gateway pairing
NCR and the A.ll S.oul S.hop.
Pope Benedict in another Vatican controversy - telegraphing?
Flooding in Israel claimed to fulfill biblical prophecy
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Stephen Hawking posited a Mayan Calendar miscalculation
January 13th as alternate 13th day of the first month
Amazon 4-star stores - time ritual/sodomite gateway pairing
NCR and the A.ll S.oul S.hop.
Pope Benedict in another Vatican controversy - telegraphing?
Flooding in Israel claimed to fulfill biblical prophecy
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.