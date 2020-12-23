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Top US senator, wife with China ties; 3% votes shifted to Dems: analyst | NTD News Highlights
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79 views • December 23, 2020
00:00 ‘Dominion Effect’ Gives 3% More Votes for Biden: Analyst
A fraud analyst has found a curious phenomenon he calls the “Dominion Effect.” It’s a 3% shift in votes from Republican to Democrat in counties that use Dominion machines.
01:57 Top US Lawmaker, Wife With Ties to China
A breakdown of US Secretary of Transportation’s relation to the CCP and that of her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
04:53 Extensive Fraud’ in Election: Trump Attorney
This year's election is unusual in a number of ways. But one of them—dueling electors—actually has precedent in US history. And it could indicate how things might play out.
A fraud analyst has found a curious phenomenon he calls the “Dominion Effect.” It’s a 3% shift in votes from Republican to Democrat in counties that use Dominion machines.
01:57 Top US Lawmaker, Wife With Ties to China
A breakdown of US Secretary of Transportation’s relation to the CCP and that of her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
04:53 Extensive Fraud’ in Election: Trump Attorney
This year's election is unusual in a number of ways. But one of them—dueling electors—actually has precedent in US history. And it could indicate how things might play out.
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