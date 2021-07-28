DEATH for Dollars…They DON'T Care!

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Links to stories discussed in the Video
Pfizer sells $7.8 billion in Covid shots in the second quarter, raises 2021 guidance on vaccine sales
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/28/covid-pfizer-pfe-earnings-q2-2021.html
The Prep Act
https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/legal/prepact/Pages/prepqa.aspx
OpenVAERS Red Box Report
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Pfizer data suggest third dose of Covid-19 vaccine 'strongly' boosts protection against Delta variant
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/28/health/pfizer-third-dose-data-bn/index.html
Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants'
https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/
Our Video Mentioned in this Video
The Evils of Incrementalism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x6DXbJyRxw3x/
Decoding The Deception Covid-19 Vaccine Video Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XWiQneS78WAp/
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