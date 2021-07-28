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DEATH for Dollars…They DON'T Care!
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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31 views • July 28, 2021
Pfizer has reaped in huge profits and expects only more of the same in the future. Covid-19 Vaccines are HUGE business so, if thousands die on their way to the bank, so be it. What is more YOU have indemnified them through the PREP Act. That's right, your Congress has said YOU will pay the bill for any damages. The Pharmaceutical companies get off Scott Free!

Links to stories discussed in the Video

Pfizer sells $7.8 billion in Covid shots in the second quarter, raises 2021 guidance on vaccine sales
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/28/covid-pfizer-pfe-earnings-q2-2021.html

The Prep Act
https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/legal/prepact/Pages/prepqa.aspx

OpenVAERS Red Box Report
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data

Pfizer data suggest third dose of Covid-19 vaccine 'strongly' boosts protection against Delta variant
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/28/health/pfizer-third-dose-data-bn/index.html

Bombshell: Nobel Prize Winner Reveals - Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants'
https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-nobel-prize-winner-reveals-covid-vaccine-is-creating-variants/

Our Video Mentioned in this Video
The Evils of Incrementalism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x6DXbJyRxw3x/


Decoding The Deception Covid-19 Vaccine Video Playlist
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/XWiQneS78WAp/

We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Brighteon and YouTube.

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Keywords
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