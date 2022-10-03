THEY ALSO WANT US TO 'EAT INSECTS' TO 'INTRODUCE MORE GRAPHENE -- LA QUINTA COLUMNA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(world orders review)================
They WANT US to 'EAT INSECTS' to 'INTRODUCE MORE GRAPHENE'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nornTgkXrQq/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
* INTENTION of COV-ID INJECTION (LaQuintaColumna)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArDFHgqFkPdY/ [SHARE]
================
@ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
(source) https://www.laquintacolumna.net
🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - They want us to eat insects to introduce more graphene.
(mirrored) https://rumble.com/v1mgf9q-they-want-us-to-eat-insects-to-introduce-more-graphene..html
Collaborate with La Quinta Columna
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
================
COVID ZOMBIES: They WILL TELL US "the mRNA"... "ALTERED the NEURONS" (LQC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/J4XP1AV6KG9m/
5000% increase in 'CANCER DEATHS' after Covid 'VAX' (LQC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dl6z2Wl1adki/
There is NO 'TRANSMISSION' from 'VAXXED' persons. It is 'IRRADIATION'
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/o3xSsyUayuUx/
26 GHz [5G SPECTRUM] The 'GRAPHENE' SWEET SPOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/INMA3hS3dwW0/
MASS INJECTION (GRAPHENE, NANO, EMF POISONING) !
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Ee3McSWwME7/
COVID 'VAX' are GRAPHENE INOCULATED for DEPOP + NEURO-MODULATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6OgsGhEpkPO/
'GRAPHENE' Oxide STRUCTURES (ALL 'INJECTABLES' SUSPECT) !
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/5c7Pb9QqY1n4/
GRAPHENE in the COV-ID "VACCINE"
(Identified, Evidenced & Reported 1st by Prof. Pablo Campra)
(LQC) https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TwV7p8aRhY1/
👉 Having difficulties attaching bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/