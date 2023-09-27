Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Did Jesus' Fame Spread So Fast?
channel image
The Berean Call
133 Subscribers
12 views
Published 19 hours ago

Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/how-did-jesus-fame-spread-so-fast

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


This is our Understanding the Scriptures segment, we are in the gospel of Matthew chapter 4, and we are going to pick up with verse 24:“And his fame went throughout all Syria: and they brought unto him all sick people that were taken with divers diseases and torments, and those which were possessed with devils, and those which were lunatick, and those that had the palsy; and he healed them...”Now Dave, in programs past we’ve mentioned people like Pat Robertson who, one of the reasons he came up with his approach based on laws was that he wanted to see more consistent answers to prayer, more consistent healing.But we also have John Wimber, who believed that Jesus, the same yesterday, today and forever, and Jesus healed, there’s no reason why we can’t see all this healing that took place when He was here, why don’t we?


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall


Keywords
bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket